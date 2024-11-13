Congress MLAs Rush To Guwahati Raj Bhawan, Urge Governor’s Intervention On Manipur Violence

NET Web Desk

All members of the Congress Legislature Party gathered at the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati to meet with the Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urgently calling for his intervention amid escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Manipur.

The legislators expressed alarm over the recent surge in violence that has claimed civilian lives and led to women and children going missing.

The Congress MLAs criticized the BJP’s “Double Engine Government” for its lack of response to the unrest, highlighting that Manipur’s Governor-in-charge is not a full-time appointee, which, they argue, reflects the government’s lack of seriousness in handling the crisis.

The legislators further noted the difficulty in securing a meeting with the Governor due to his absence in Manipur, prompting their trip to Guwahati to address these critical issues.