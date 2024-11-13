Arunachal’s Jachun Pansa Wins Gold In U-17 Judo At 68th National School Games

NET Web Desk

Jachun Pansa, a talented young judoka from Arunachal Pradesh, has made his state proud by winning a gold medal in the U-17 Boys Judo category at the 68th National School Games held in Jammu. Competing in the below 45 kg category, Pansa demonstrated exceptional skill and determination to emerge victorious.

A student of the State Sports Academy in Miao, Changlang district, Pansa’s achievement is a testament to the academy’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. The academy has been instrumental in providing top-notch training and guidance to its students, enabling them to excel in various sports disciplines.

This impressive win is expected to inspire other young athletes from the region to pursue their passion for sports and strive for excellence. With Pansa’s remarkable achievement, Arunachal Pradesh continues to make its mark in the national sports arena.

The 68th National School Games has brought together talented young athletes from across the country, providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.