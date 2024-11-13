Governor Inaugurates 6th Edition Of Arunachal Literature Festival

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 13: The 6th edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival was inaugurated by Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar on Wednesday.

In his address, Governor Parnaik emphasized the transformative power of literature, noting that it can amplify unheard voices, offer new perspectives, and inspire a deeper understanding of the world. He expressed optimism that the festival would mark a new chapter in the state’s literary journey, honoring the contributions of poets, writers, and thinkers who have shaped Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

The festival seeks to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and bring together literary figures from across the region, celebrating the rich storytelling traditions of the state.