Miscreants Set Ablaze Truck Carrying Onions In Manipur, Rongmei Nagas Condemn Attack

NET Web Desk

A devastating incident occurred on November 13 when a truck loaded with onions was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants on the Jiribam-Imphal connecting National Highway 37. The Rongmei Naga community has strongly condemned the attack and declared a total boycott of all supplies to the Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney Districts, effective immediately, until further notice.

The Rongmei Naga community expressed outrage over the incident, stating that it was not just an attack on the trucks but an attack on the entire citizenry of the Naga districts. The community emphasized that the life-sustaining supplies transported through NH-37 are crucial for the well-being of the people.

The Rongmei Naga Students’ Organization (RNSOM) vehemently condemned the attack, describing it as a deliberate attempt to undermine the existence of Rongmei people within their own jurisdiction. This incident marks the second such attack targeting vehicles along NH-37, following the Kaimai incident.

The Rongmei Naga community had previously appealed to the Jiribam Police to allow unrestricted movement of vehicles along NH-37, which falls under their territorial jurisdiction. They appreciated the police’s compliance and the Government of Manipur’s efforts in providing security convoys for vehicles carrying essential goods.

The boycott is likely to affect the supply of essential commodities, including rice, onions, and potatoes, to Longmai, Noney, and Tamenglong Districts. The Rongmei Naga community’s decision highlights the escalating tensions between the Rongmei and Kuki communities.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety and security of vehicles transporting essential goods along NH-37, underscoring the need for increased vigilance and dialogue to resolve the ongoing tensions.