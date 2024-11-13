Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely To Visit Tripura On Thursday

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Nov 13: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is likely to visit Tripura on Thursday, November 15, to participate in the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations. The event, being held at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, will mark the 149th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and will feature cultural performances and a tribal food festival.

Scindia, who serves as the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), will be accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, among other state officials.

In addition to attending the ceremony, Scindia is expected to hold a review meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the progress of development projects funded by DoNER in the state.