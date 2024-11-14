BJP Losing Ground In Tripura, Says Former CM Manik Sarkar

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Nov 14: Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of losing its support base in the state, attributing the decline to the party’s failure to fulfill promises made during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Sarkar, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], pointed to the BJP’s historic victory in 2018, where it secured 36 out of 60 seats and 51% of the vote share.

However, he noted that in the 2023 elections, the BJP’s vote share dropped to 39%. Sarkar suggested that the party’s inability to meet its commitments has led to growing dissatisfaction among voters, contributing to its diminishing popularity.