Government Reimposes AFSPA In Manipur’s 6 Police Station Areas, Including Jiribam

NET Web Desk

The Union Government has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including Jiribam, due to the ongoing ethnic violence in the region. The decision follows a surge in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which have resulted in over 200 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023.

The areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur. These regions have seen a rise in violent incidents, including a gunfight in Jiribam that killed 11 militants and the abduction of six civilians.

AFSPA had initially been imposed across the entire state on October 1, but six police station areas, including those now affected, were exempted from the order. The reimposition of AFSPA in these areas aims to bolster security operations amid the escalating unrest.