Manipur: Security Forces Seize Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Jiribam And Churachandpur Districts

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur seized a large cache of arms and ammunition during cordon and search operations conducted in the districts of Jiribam and Churachandpur, according to a police statement released on Wednesday.

The operation in Jiribam district covered the areas of Champanagar, Narayanpur, and Thangboipunjre, resulting in the discovery of a 2-inch mortar, 36 live barrel cartridges, and five empty barrel cartridges.

In a separate operation in Churachandpur’s H Kotlian village, security personnel seized a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, two short-range and two long-range locally-made cannons, five live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two 9mm live rounds, four 12-bore cartridge cases, and 18 modified live rounds for a .303 rifle.

The police statement emphasized the ongoing commitment of security forces to maintain peace and security in the region by proactively addressing the threat posed by illegal weapons.

