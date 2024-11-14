Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

On Children’s Day, Students Protest In Manipur Demand Release Of Three Children And Three Women

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

On Children’s Day, students across Manipur took to the streets in protest, demanding the immediate release of six individuals from Meitei community—three women and three children—reportedly abducted by militants in Jiribam. Holding banners and chanting “Release all six abducted by militants,” students called on the government for urgent action to secure the safe return of the abductees.

The protests underscore rising concerns about security in the region, putting pressure on authorities to respond swiftly to the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News