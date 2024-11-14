On Children’s Day, Students Protest In Manipur Demand Release Of Three Children And Three Women

NET Web Desk

On Children’s Day, students across Manipur took to the streets in protest, demanding the immediate release of six individuals from Meitei community—three women and three children—reportedly abducted by militants in Jiribam. Holding banners and chanting “Release all six abducted by militants,” students called on the government for urgent action to secure the safe return of the abductees.

The protests underscore rising concerns about security in the region, putting pressure on authorities to respond swiftly to the incident.