Welsh Artists Gareth Bonello And Mari Mathias To Perform At Hornbill Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

Renowned Welsh musicians Gareth Bonello and Mari Mathias are set to captivate audiences at the Hornbill Festival 2024, India’s largest music and cultural event, celebrating its 25th anniversary in Nagaland this December.

As part of the “Wales in India 2024” program, Wales is the designated partner country, highlighting deepening cultural ties between Wales and India. The 10-day “Festival of Festivals” showcases tribal heritage, music, folklore, and traditions, attracting global visitors.

Mari Mathias, a contemporary folk singer-songwriter, will perform two solo sets and collaborate with Indian musician Seyievinuo Chuzho, blending Welsh and Naga melodies. Gareth Bonello, known as The Gentle Good, returns to Hornbill after a successful 2013 performance, aiming to foster engagement with indigenous cultures.

The Welsh participation is part of a broader effort to strengthen Wales-India connections, promoted by the British Council, Welsh Government, and Wales Arts International.