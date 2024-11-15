CBI Cracks Down On Rs 2,200 Crore Online Trading Fraud, Primary Accused Arrested

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Gopal Paul, the primary accused in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam that has rocked Assam. Paul was arrested from a hideout in Siliguri, West Bengal, in connection with the AJRS Marketing case, one of 41 cases being investigated by the agency.

The scam, which involves multiple unregulated deposit schemes, has caused significant financial losses for investors across Assam. The CBI took over the investigation following a recommendation from the Assam government. The agency is continuing its probe into the fraud and is working to apprehend other individuals involved.