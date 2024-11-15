‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ in Tripura: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Highlights Tribal Values as Solution to Global Climate Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 15, 2024: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday emphasized that the world could have averted pressing issues like global warming and climate change by adhering to the principles of tribal communities.

Speaking at the ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ central event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala city, Scindia hailed tribal societies for their deep-rooted connection to nature and their sustainable way of life.

“The tribal societies have always been custodians of our land, forests, and water. Their unwavering respect for tradition and legacy has kept them rooted in harmony with nature. Had the global community followed their values, climate change and global warming might not have reached this alarming stage,” Scindia said.

Scindia highlighted the revolutionary contributions of tribal leaders paying homage to “Bhagwan Birsa Munda” on his birth anniversary those resisted invasions to preserve their culture. “Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s supreme sacrifice for the nation remains unparalleled. Many such tribal leaders fought valiantly against the Mughals and British. Their history is integral to India’s legacy but was unfortunately overlooked during Congress rule,” he remarked.

Accusing the Congress government of neglect, Scindia asserted, “The Congress obsession with its own agenda sidelined the contributions of leaders like Birsa Munda and Queen Durgamati. It is under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that tribal history and welfare have received rightful recognition. PM Modi is the first leader to visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birthplace and launch transformative welfare initiatives.”

Scindia shared statistics to underline the government’s commitment to tribal development. “Over Rs 24,000 crore has been allocated for 12,000 tribal villages targeting education, potable water and essential services. In the last decade, 500 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools were established, 40,000 farmers were granted Kisan Credit Card loans and one lakh houses were built for tribal communities,” he stated.

In this event, Scindia was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Lok Sabha MP Kriti Singh Debbarman, Janjati Kalyan minister Bikash Debbarma, DM of West Tripura district Dr Vishal Kumar and others.