Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Arunachal Governor Highlights Tribal Communities’ Role In Nation-Building

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Nov 15: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Friday emphasized the significant contributions of tribal communities to India’s nation-building, urging for greater recognition of their rights, culture, and self-governance. His statement came during the fourth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, held to honor the birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

In his address, Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of involving tribal communities as active partners in national development, highlighting their resilience, indigenous knowledge, and cultural strengths. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for inclusive growth, which seeks to improve opportunities for tribal people in education, healthcare, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The Governor called on citizens to draw inspiration from the day’s observance and work towards advancing the welfare of tribal communities, reinforcing the need for a more inclusive and equitable society for all.