Manipur Transfers Three Jiribam Violence Cases To NIA For Investigation

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government, acting on directives from the Union Home Ministry, has handed over three recent cases of violence in Jiribam district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

To facilitate the probe, the Special Court NIA Manipur has directed the Jiribam and Borobekra police stations to transfer all related documents, materials, and exhibits to the central agency. The cases, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), relate to incidents on November 7 and 11.

One of the cases involves an attack on November 11, when unidentified armed miscreants opened fire at the Borobekra police station and nearby residential areas in Jakuradhor Karong. Another pertains to the same day’s violence, where a CRPF post and the Borobekra police station were attacked, leaving a CRPF constable injured and resulting in the neutralization of ten militants.

The third case concerns a gruesome incident on November 7, in which a Hmar woman was murdered and her residence in Jairolpokpi (Zairawn) set ablaze by unidentified armed assailants.

The NIA will now lead the investigation into these incidents to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.