PM Modi Inaugurates Tribal Research Institute In Sikkim On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) in Assam Linzey, Pakyong, Sikkim, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day). The event was led by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and attended by several state ministers and MPs.

The newly established TRI aims to preserve and promote the languages, cultures, and traditions of tribal communities in Sikkim and beyond. It will also focus on ensuring the rights and welfare of tribal populations, with special attention to education, healthcare, and sustainable development.

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the PM Janman Scheme, reaffirming the government’s commitment to tribal welfare. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, observed annually on November 15, honors the contributions of India’s tribal communities and marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a renowned tribal leader and freedom fighter.