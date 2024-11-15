Two Bangladeshis Apprehended In Assam’s Karimganj, Sent Back

NET Web Desk

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam’s Karimganj district for attempting to illegally cross the India-Bangladesh border. The individuals were caught near the international border and subsequently deported to Bangladesh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident, stating on X, “Two illegal infiltrators were apprehended near the international border in Karimganj and pushed back.”

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to secure the border and prevent illegal immigration.