Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia Reviews Tripura’s Development, Highlights Massive Growth in North-East Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 15, 2024: Union Minister for Communication and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, chaired a high-level review meeting in Tripura on Friday to assess the state’s developmental progress. The meeting saw participation from Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikash Debbarma.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Scindia emphasized the unprecedented growth in budgetary allocations for the North Eastern region under the Narendra Modi-led government. “Before 2014, during the Congress-led UPA regime, the annual budgetary allocation for the North-East was a mere ₹24,000 crore. In the last decade, this has soared to ₹1.03 lakh crore,” he remarked, underscoring the government’s commitment to the region’s development.

Highlighting Tripura’s achievements, Scindia praised the state government for its efforts under Chief Minister Dr. Saha. “Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has reached ₹90,000 crore, with a remarkable growth rate of 9%. Additionally, the per capita income has seen significant growth, reflecting the positive impact of sustained developmental policies,” he added.

Scindia also provided an overview of infrastructure progress across the North-East. “In the past 60 years, the region saw only 10,000 km of national highways being constructed. However, in the last 10 years alone, 5,500 km of highways have been built,” he stated. The Minister also announced plans to achieve full railway connectivity across all eight North Eastern states within the next two to three years.

The Union Minister lauded the development in aviation infrastructure, noting that the region now boasts 17 operational airports, compared to just 9 a decade ago. “States like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, which lacked even a single airport a few years ago, now have access to air travel,” he said.

On digital connectivity, Scindia revealed that of the 120 mobile towers planned in Tripura, 90 have already been installed, with the remaining to be completed by mid-2025. “This will achieve 100% BSNL 4G saturation in the state,” he assured. He also highlighted the record-setting rollout of the 5G network across India, achieved within just 31 months, calling it “a global benchmark.”

Earlier in the day, Scindia participated in the PM Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan. He reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to tribal development. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we are resolved to ensure the upliftment of tribal communities in Tripura and the entire North-East,” he said.

The Union Minister’s visit highlighted the collaborative efforts between the central and state governments in fostering sustainable development across the region.