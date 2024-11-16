Cross-Border Human Trafficker Arrested In Tripura

NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, law enforcement agencies apprehended Raju Mia, a 40-year-old cross-border human trafficker, from Belabar area in Agartala city of Tripura. The joint operation was conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the state police from Palpara in West Tripura district.

According to Tapas Das, officer in-charge of Agartala GRP, the arrest was made possible due to an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case, which led to the identification of Raju Mia. Das revealed that Raju Mia was previously accused in a case registered with the GRP and had been involved in trafficking Bangladeshi and other foreign nationals across the international border.

During interrogation, Raju Mia disclosed the names of several others involved in human trafficking, providing valuable leads for further investigation. The accused was subsequently produced before the court.

This arrest highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and border security forces in strengthening border controls and preventing unauthorized entry into the country. Ensuring stringent enforcement of laws and enhancing border security measures are essential steps in addressing the challenges posed by human trafficking in Tripura and safeguarding national borders.