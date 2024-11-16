Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Protests Erupt At Khwairamband Ima Keithel Over Jiribam Killings, Re-Imposition Of AFSPA

NET Web Desk

Imphal erupted in protests on Saturday as hundreds gathered at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, the historic all-women market, to condemn the abduction and killing of six people from Meitei community in Jiribam by militants . Demonstrators expressed grief over the killings and anger at the recent re-imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station jurisdictions in Manipur.

Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans demanding justice for the victims and the immediate withdrawal of AFSPA, citing fears of escalating militarization and potential human rights abuses. Civil society groups have called for swift action and accountability, even as authorities appeal for restraint amidst the growing unrest.

