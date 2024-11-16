Meghalaya CM Unveils Redeveloped IGP Point In Shillong

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 16: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday inaugurated the newly redeveloped IGP Point in Shillong, a key project under the state’s Re-Imagining Streets Initiative.

The redevelopment is part of the ongoing effort to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public spaces. While speaking at the event, CM Sangma noted that the IGP Point, although a small area, represents a significant step toward improving Shillong’s urban landscape. He also emphasized that this project is just the beginning, with plans to redevelop other important locations in the city.

The Re-Imagining Streets Initiative, launched earlier this year, aims to make Shillong’s streets more pedestrian-friendly and visually appealing while improving urban mobility.