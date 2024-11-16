Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: NEHU Students’ Union President Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The president of the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), Sandy Sohtun, has been hospitalized at Shillong Civil Hospital after his health deteriorated due to an ongoing hunger strike. Sohtun was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) following alarming symptoms, including blurred vision.

The hunger strike, initiated by students at Meghalaya’s North-Eastern Hill University, aims to voice their demands, which include the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials. On November 6, the university was locked down by protesting students, but the strike has yet to yield a resolution.

However, students remain hopeful that their concerns will be addressed, especially after the Ministry of Education, Government of India, announced the formation of a committee to investigate the university’s alleged mismanagement and administrative failures. In an official statement issued on November 14, the Union Ministry cited “serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports” as the basis for this decision.

The committee’s investigation and potential actions may bring relief to the students and resolve the ongoing crisis. The students’ demands and the government’s response will likely shape the future of North-Eastern Hill University.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News