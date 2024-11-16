Three Bodies Suspected To Be Missing Persons Found Near Manipur-Assam Border

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 16: Three bodies, suspected to be those of missing persons, were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night. The bodies were found about 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam district, where six individuals had been reported missing.

While the identities of the bodies have not yet been confirmed, authorities believe they may belong to the missing individuals. The bodies were recovered by Assam Rifles and have been sent to Silchar Medical College for identification and autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing to verify the identities and determine the cause of death.