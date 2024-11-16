Tripura Congress’ President Asish Kumar Saha Calls Out CM Dr Manik Saha for Lack of Focus on State Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 16, 2024: On the 17th day of the ‘Sanghati Padyatra’ initiated by the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, party’s President Asish Kumar Saha called for unity and urged the people of the state to distance themselves from the BJP, which he referred to as the “killer party.” The march was organized by the Bishalgarh District Congress and Kamalasagar Block Congress started from Kamthana Bazar passed through Kaiyadepa and concluded at Madhupur Bazar.

Addressing the gathering, Saha criticized the current Chief Minister accusing him of being preoccupied with games, fairs and inaugurations. “He is a completely busy Chief Minister. Therefore, we are demanding his resignation on behalf of the Congress party,” Saha stated.

The march saw participation from Congress leaders including party’s state secretary Joydeb Roy Barman, Bishalgarh District Congress President Gopinath Saha and Block Congress President Dipankar Deb. Saha highlighted the historical presence of separatist forces and the resulting loss of many leaders. “We have never seen caste or community fights within the state before. Our misfortune is now that it has reared its head and a new madness has started,” he said.

Saha pointed to recent incidents of communal violence, mentioning Gandacherra caste and tribal tensions, Hindu-Muslim clashes in Ranirbazar Durganagar, and violence in Kadamtala-Kurti. “Temples and mosques have been demolished, houses and cars have been attacked. This violence has even spread from Kumarghat to Kailashahar,” he added. Despite informing the police, no action has been taken, according to Saha.

The Congress leader emphasized the purpose of the solidarity march, which runs from October 31 to November 19, as a stand against provocative acts. “We are here to stand against those who have done provocative acts. There is a shortage of food in the hills, children are being sold due to want, and the BJP government has turned it into misrule by showing the image of good governance before coming to power,” Saha asserted.

He reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to fighting against those who try to ignite communal tensions. “The Congress will stand against those who try to ignite communal fire anew,” he declared. The ‘Sanghati Padyatra’ will conclude on November 19 with district-based programs, aiming to raise awareness and mobilize support against the current administration’s policies and actions.