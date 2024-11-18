Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Internet Ban In seven Manipur Districts Extended Until November 20

2 Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, for two more days, until November 20.

The decision aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order amid ongoing tensions in the region. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and rely on official sources for updates. The ban, initially imposed to curb unrest, has sparked concerns among residents over restricted communication and business disruptions.

2 Comments. Leave new

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News