Internet Ban In seven Manipur Districts Extended Until November 20

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, for two more days, until November 20.

The decision aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order amid ongoing tensions in the region. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and rely on official sources for updates. The ban, initially imposed to curb unrest, has sparked concerns among residents over restricted communication and business disruptions.