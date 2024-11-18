NPP Withdraws Support To CM Biren Led Government In Manipur

NET Web Desk

The National People’s Party (NPP) has officially withdrawn its support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur, citing the administration’s failure to address the ongoing crisis in the state.

In a letter addressed to BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday, November 17, 2024, NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma stated that the Manipur government under Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh had “completely failed” to restore peace and normalcy.

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost. People in the State are going through immense suffering,” wrote Mr. Sangma.

The NPP, which holds seven seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, announced its immediate withdrawal of support, adding that the decision was made in light of the worsening conditions in the state.

Despite the NPP’s exit, the BJP government remains unaffected, as it holds an outright majority with 32 MLAs. It also has the backing of five Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators and six from the Janata Dal (United).

The development underscores rising political tensions in Manipur amidst ongoing unrest.