Sikkim Artists Dr. Manoj Rai And Mingma D. Lepcha To Receive Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s celebrated singer Dr. Manoj Rai and renowned dancer Mingma D. Lepcha have been honoured with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for their outstanding contributions to the arts. The award will be presented to them at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 22, 2024.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, instituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2006, recognises young artists under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional talent in music, dance, theatre, folk and tribal arts, and scholarly work in the performing arts. Each year, the Akademi selects up to 33 artists across these categories for this distinguished honour.

Dr. Rai is known for his soulful and expressive renditions in music, while Mingma D. Lepcha has earned wide recognition for her mastery of traditional dance forms. Both have made significant contributions to preserving and promoting Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage, cementing their place as deserving recipients of this prestigious award.