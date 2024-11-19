Arunachal Pradesh Shines At Junior Pencak Silat Championship, Wins 4 Gold And 4 Bronze Medals

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh athletes made an impressive mark at the 1st Junior National Pencak Silat Championship in Srinagar, clinching 4 gold and 4 bronze medals. The competition, which featured young martial artists from across India, showcased the state’s growing dominance in the sport.

The gold medals were won by Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson, and Taba Takar, each excelling in their respective weight categories. Meanwhile, the bronze medals were secured by Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok, and Baja Blange, adding to the state’s strong performance.

This remarkable achievement has garnered attention for Arunachal Pradesh’s rising prominence in martial arts. With the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship also set to take place in Srinagar, the state’s athletes are poised to continue their success at the senior level.