Meghalaya: ED Conducts Raids On 22 Premises Against Lottery King Santiago Martin, Seizes Rs 12.41 Crore

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 19: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a series of raids at 22 locations across multiple states, including Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into Santiago Martin, known as the “Lottery King.” The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), led to the seizure of Rs 12.41 crore in cash, along with digital devices and incriminating documents.

The ED’s search operation follows an FIR filed by the Meghalaya Police based on a complaint from the Director of the Meghalaya State Lottery. The investigation is linked to allegations that Martin and his associates have monopolized the lottery market, manipulated prize draws, sold fake tickets, and facilitated money laundering by buying winning tickets in bulk for cash, converting black money into white.

Among the 22 locations raided, four printing presses involved in the production of lottery tickets were also targeted. The ED’s probe revealed that a significant portion of the business of Martin’s company, M/s Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, revolves around low-value lottery tickets that are exempt from taxes. Investigators found that the company kept inadequate records of ticket sales and prize payouts, with the majority of the profits going to the company while the state received minimal revenue.

In addition to the cash seizure, the ED has frozen fixed deposits worth Rs 6.42 crore and uncovered extensive investments in properties across Coimbatore, Chennai, Mumbai, Dubai, and London. The agency also discovered significant investments in the share market. In a previous investigation, the ED had traced proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 920 crore linked to Martin’s lottery operations. To date, assets worth Rs 622 crore have been attached, and the legal process is ongoing.

The investigation is continuing, with the ED probing further aspects of the case.