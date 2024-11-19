Meghalaya Partners With UN-WFP To Strengthen Public Distribution System And Improve Food Security

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 19: The Meghalaya government has joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme (UN-WFP) to revamp the state’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and enhance food security. The partnership was formalized during a meeting in Shillong on Monday, attended by Meghalaya’s Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Coming One Ymbon, and Elisabeth Faure, the Country Director of UN-WFP.

The discussions centered on tackling the current challenges within the PDS and exploring ways to improve its efficiency. Both parties identified key areas for improvement, including the integration of advanced technologies and strategies to promote greater transparency and accountability in the distribution process. Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner and Secretary for Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, emphasized the importance of developing a collaborative roadmap that aligns with the state’s food security goals.

The partnership will also include the sharing of best practices and successful models from other states and countries to ensure a more effective and equitable food distribution system in Meghalaya. The initiative is expected to make the PDS more accessible and efficient, ensuring that essential food resources reach all sections of the population.

