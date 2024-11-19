Royal Legacy Loses a Scion: Bharat Dev Varma Passes Away at Kolkata; Ex-Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma Condoles

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 19, 2024: Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actor Moon Moon Sen and father to actresses Raima and Riya Sen, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was being transported to a hospital but succumbed in the ambulance before arrival.

A descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura, Bharat Dev Varma carried a regal lineage. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar and the elder sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the sole daughter of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad III of Vadodara.

Bharat Dev Varma married Moon Moon Sen in 1978, merging two illustrious bloodlines. Moon Moon Sen herself hails from a distinguished family, being the daughter of legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her great-grandfather, Dinanath Sen, served as the Diwan to the Maharaja of Tripura.

Moon Moon Sen transitioned into acting post-marriage and motherhood, making her cinematic debut in the 1984 film *Andar Baahar*. Over her illustrious career, she appeared in 60 films and 40 television series, earning accolades such as the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Their daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, have carried forward the family’s legacy in cinema, making a mark in Bollywood and Bengali films.

Apart from this, Tripura’s former Deputy Chief Minister and incumbent Telangana’s Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is the younger brother of Bharat Dev Varma also paid his last respect to his elder brother at Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

The passing of Bharat Dev Varma marks the end of an era for a family deeply rooted in India’s royal and cinematic history. His contributions to his family’s heritage will be fondly remembered.