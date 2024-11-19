Sikkim Governor Donates Rs. 5 Lakh For Gold Cup Football Tournament

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 19: Om Prakash Mathur, the Governor of Sikkim, has pledged a financial donation of Rs. 5,00,000 to support the ongoing 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament. The announcement was made during a meeting with officials from the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The SFA delegation, led by President Menla Ethenpa and Vice President Arjun Roka, invited the Governor to attend the final match of the prestigious tournament, currently being held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. Mathur accepted the invitation and reiterated his strong support for the event, highlighting its significance in promoting sports and nurturing local talent.

The Governor also emphasized the need for continued investment in sports infrastructure to further develop opportunities for athletes in Sikkim. SFA President Menla Ethenpa expressed gratitude for the Governor’s generous contribution, recognizing its positive impact on the growth of sports in the state.