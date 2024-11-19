Sikkim: NHPC Rangit Power Station Partners With Gyalshing District For Rs 34 Lakh CSR Initiatives

NET Web Desk

NHPC Limited’s Rangit Power Station has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gyalshing District Administration for community development projects valued at Rs. 34 lakh for the financial year 2024-25. The MoUs are aimed at addressing key issues in healthcare, child protection, and social welfare within the district.

The agreements focus on enhancing local services, including the provision of a rescue vehicle for the District Child Protection Unit, medical equipment for Tashiding/Yuksom and Dentam Public Health Centres, and essential supplies for the Ashirbad Girls Children Home in Dentam. These initiatives are expected to improve emergency response services, healthcare access, and support vulnerable children in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ms. Yishey D. Yongda, District Collector-cum-Magistrate of Gyalshing, and Shrawan Kumar Mishra, General Manager (HOP) of Rangit Power Station, alongside other district officials including the Chief Medical Officer, Additional District Collector (ADC HQ), and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM HQ). Representatives from the District Child Protection Unit also participated.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the potential for a “motherpods” tourism and infrastructure project in Geyzing District, which aims to further boost local development. Ms. Yishey D. Yongda expressed her gratitude to NHPC for their continued support, while Shrawan Kumar Mishra emphasized NHPC’s commitment to the welfare and development of the Gyalshing community.

These CSR initiatives are expected to deliver significant long-term benefits, improving critical services and social infrastructure for the people of Gyalshing.