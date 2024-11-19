Three Bangladeshi Girls Arrested for Illegally Entering Tripura, Police Investigate Motive

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 19, 2024: Dharmanagar police have arrested three Bangladeshi girls for allegedly entering India illegally. The arrests were made in the Rajbari area of Tripura’s North district early Monday morning. A specific case has been registered against them, and a detailed investigation is underway.

According to police reports, the girls crossed into India from Bangladesh last Saturday. Early Monday, around 5 a.m., a broker reportedly arranged for their transport to Dharmanagar and handed them an address written on a piece of paper. Following the directions, the girls reached the Rajbari locality, where their presence raised suspicion among local residents.

“We were alarmed to see unfamiliar faces wandering aimlessly in the area. Their behavior seemed odd, so we informed the Dharmanagar police immediately,” a local resident shared.

Acting swiftly, the police arrived at the scene and detained the girls. A search revealed they were in possession of three Aadhaar cards.

During questioning, it was discovered that one of the minors was in a romantic relationship with a man from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. “The girl reportedly entered India with plans to marry the young man and brought two other minors from her locality along with her,” an officer from Dharmanagar Police Station explained.

The officer added, “We are investigating the involvement of brokers who facilitate such illegal crossings and verifying the authenticity of the Aadhar cards found in their possession.”