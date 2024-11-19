Tripura: Pregnant Tribal Woman Murdered, Killer Arrested in Sabroom

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 19, 2024: A shocking incident took place on last Sunday night when the body of 18-year-old tribal woman Sundaram Tripura was recovered in the Haridas Chowdhurypara area of Bagmara in Sabroom subdivision under South Tripura district. The recovery has sent shockwaves throughout the sub-division.

Sundaram Tripura was married to Tapan Joy Tripura at the age of 14, had a two-year-old child. On Sunday afternoon, she went out to collect firewood from the hills but did not return home. Concerned, her family and locals began searching for her and found her body around 7 pm, about 100 meters below the hill in a field half a kilometer from her house. Her body bore multiple bloodstains and injuries.

Upon learning of the incident, Sundaram’s family from Debdaru in Jolaibari area contacted the Debdaru outpost, which then informed the Manu police station in Sabroom. A large contingent of police personnel led by Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nityananda Sarkar arrived at the scene. Sundaram’s body was taken to the morgue of Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital around 4 am. She had three heavy injury marks on her forehead and nail scratches on her cheek and chest.

SDPO Nityananda Sarkar called in the forensic team and the dog squad to investigate. By Monday afternoon, the team found an amulet belonging to Sundaram and bloodstains on nearby leaves. Rumours circulated that Sundaram had an illicit relationship with her uncle-in-law Sunil Tripura and was two months pregnant.

The police collected evidence and planned an autopsy and DNA test. Sundaram’s husband was questioned, revealing Sunil Tripura’s involvement. An arbitration meeting had previously addressed the illicit relationship, leading to tensions between Sundaram’s husband and Sunil.

Sundaram returned home with her husband last Thursday. On Sunday afternoon, she went out and never returned. The search for Sunil Tripura began on Monday night, and he was arrested by Silachari police late at night and brought to Sabroom sub-division’s Manu police station.

SDPO Sarkar confirmed that Sunil Tripura confessed to the murder during intense interrogation. The police recovered the killer’s shoes and other evidence from the scene.

Sundaram’s family has demanded that Sunil Tripura be hanged and given exemplary punishment by the Court. The residents of the area praised SDPO Sarkar and the police team for their diligent work in apprehending the murderer.