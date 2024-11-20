Assam’s Karimganj District To Be Renamed Sribhumi: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state government has decided to rename Karimganj district as Sribhumi. The new name is inspired by poet Rabindranath Tagore’s reference to the region as “the land of Maa Lakshmi,” symbolizing prosperity and divine blessings.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on November 19 and reflects the historical and cultural significance of the region. CM Sarma noted that Tagore had described the area as “Sribhumi” over a century ago, and the renaming honors this legacy while fulfilling a long-standing demand from the local community.

Along with this announcement, CM Sarma also highlighted his recent political work in Jharkhand, where he campaigned as BJP co-incharge for the state elections. He expressed gratitude for the support received in Jharkhand and wished the state well as election results are scheduled to be announced on November 23.

In political developments in Jharkhand, BJP leader Champai Soren, a former Chief Minister, criticized Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for neglecting Adivasi issues. Soren accused Congress of betraying the people during the Jharkhand movement, claiming the party no longer enjoys the trust of voters.

The first phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly elections was held on November 13, with the second phase scheduled for November 20. The final results will be declared on November 23.