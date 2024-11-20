Decked-up Assam Pavilion At International Trade Fair Attracting Large Footfalls

NET Web Desk

The beautifully decked-up Assam Pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in New Delhi is drawing large footfalls, captivating visitors with its wide range of products, innovative displays, and vibrant cultural representation. Located at the Bharat Mandapam, the pavilion features 36 stalls showcasing Assam’s diverse offerings, including handloom textiles, tea, brass metal crafts, water hyacinth products, and more, reflecting the state’s growing industrial and cultural presence.

The pavilion was inaugurated by P. Uday Praveen, Additional Secretary of Assam’s Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department. It is a major highlight of the 43rd edition of the trade fair, which is being organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from November 14 to 27. This year’s event, themed “Viksit Bharat@2047,” mirrors Assam’s vision for a “Viksit Assam@2047,” focusing on industrial development, technological advancement, and sustainable growth.

A prominent feature of the Assam Pavilion is the strong representation of the state’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Stalls from local startups and enterprises showcase products under the “One District One Product” (ODOP) initiative, highlighting the rich craftsmanship of Assam with items such as cane and bamboo products, handloom textiles, terracotta, and food processing products.

Among the standout attractions is MJI Perfumes, Assam’s first licensed manufacturing and retail store for agarwood products. Supported by the Assam government’s Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, the stall emphasizes the state’s efforts to promote agar cultivation and its use in perfumes and medicinal products.

The Assam Pavilion also highlights the state’s ongoing initiatives in key sectors, including renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure development. With a focus on technological innovation, Assam aims to position itself as a leader in high-tech manufacturing, including semiconductor production.

To celebrate Assam’s cultural heritage, the pavilion will host a special “Assam Day” on November 22 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Amphitheatre 1, Bharat Mandapam. The event will feature traditional Assamese performances, including Bihu, Satriya, Tiwa, and Karbi folk dances, along with a musical performance by popular Assam-based singer Neel Akash. Assam’s Industries and Cultural Affairs Minister, Bimal Borah, is expected to attend the event.