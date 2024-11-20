Japan To Partner With Nagaland For Hornbill Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Japan has been announced as the country partner for the upcoming Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, alongside Wales, which was previously confirmed as a partner country. This decision was made after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other senior officials met with representatives from the Japanese Embassy in India, including Takashi Ariyoshi and Mayumi Tsubakimoto.

The Hornbill Festival, also known as the “Festival of Festivals,” is an annual celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland. This year’s festival, scheduled to take place from December 1 to 10 at Kisama near Kohima, promises to be an exciting event with Japan’s participation in various sectors, including cultural performances, capacity building, and workshops on handicrafts and bamboo products.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his enthusiasm about Japan’s partnership, stating that it would further strengthen ties between the two countries. The partnership is expected to promote cultural exchange and understanding between Nagaland and Japan.

The Hornbill Festival is a significant event in Nagaland’s cultural calendar, attracting tourists and showcasing the state’s vibrant traditions. With Japan and Wales as partner countries, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience .