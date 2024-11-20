Manipur: Curfew Relaxed In 3 Districts, Broadband Internet Restored With Conditions

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 20: The Manipur government has relaxed the curfew in three districts of the Imphal Valley and restored broadband internet services with certain conditions, following an improvement in the security situation. However, tensions remain as Chief Minister N Biren Singh blamed the Congress party for the ongoing unrest, while NDA MLAs demanded a strong military response to militants responsible for the recent killings of six women and children.

Prohibitory orders were lifted between 5 am and 10 am in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts, allowing residents to purchase essential goods. Despite this, restrictions on large gatherings, public movement, and sit-ins continue to be in effect.

Protests have continued across the state, with residents in Churachandpur marching with empty coffins to demand justice for those killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam. In Imphal West, civil society groups held a procession opposing the reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of the state.