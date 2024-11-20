Tripura Signs Rs 683 Crore MoU with Tata Technologies to Revamp 19 ITIs’ Education

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 20, 2024: In a landmark move to revamp the technical education landscape of Tripura, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to modernize and develop infrastructure in 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state over the next five years.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Industries and Commerce Minister Swantana Chakma, and senior representatives from Tata Technologies, including General Manager Swagata Ghosh and Head of Business Arghya Bose.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, “This partnership marks a significant step towards transforming Tripura’s technical education ecosystem. By modernizing our ITIs and bridging the skill gap in emerging technological sectors, we aim to empower the youth of the state with cutting-edge skills and global opportunities.”

The ambitious project is estimated to cost Rs 683.28 crore, of which Tata Technologies Limited will contribute a substantial 86% (approximately ₹570.40 crore), while the state government will bear the remaining 14% (around ₹112.87 crore). This financial model underscores the public-private collaboration in driving educational and infrastructural advancements.

The partnership with Tata Technologies aims to introduce advanced training modules, modern equipment, and infrastructure upgrades to the 19 ITIs. The initiative will align training programs with industry standards, ensuring that ITI graduates are equipped with skills relevant to evolving technology sectors such as automation, robotics, and digital manufacturing.

Minister of Industries and Commerce Santana Chakma emphasized the broader goals of the initiative: “This project is not just about upgrading facilities. It is about creating a pipeline of skilled professionals who can contribute to both local industries and global technology markets. It will also pave the way for ITI graduates to explore opportunities in startups and secure placements abroad.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the program’s focus on employability, stating that the upgraded ITIs would prepare students to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets. “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies is not limited to infrastructure. It is about nurturing a skilled workforce that will shape the future of Tripura’s economy. This initiative will enhance the employability of our youth and create avenues for them to join global technology firms,” he said.

Swagata Ghosh, General Manager of Tata Technologies, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our mission is to enable students to be future-ready by providing access to state-of-the-art facilities and world-class training. This collaboration with the Tripura government is a step towards achieving that vision.”

The project is expected to significantly bolster the state’s industrial development and improve its ranking in technical education. The modernization of these ITIs will not only boost the skill development index of Tripura but also contribute to India’s larger goal of becoming a global skill hub.

The implementation of this joint project is set to begin immediately, with a focus on delivering visible outcomes within the next five years. The state government and Tata Technologies are committed to closely monitoring progress to ensure the timely and efficient realization of this transformative initiative.

This MoU represents a milestone in Tripura’s journey toward a technologically empowered future, where education and industry work hand in hand to create opportunities for all.