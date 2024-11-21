Centre Sanctions Rs 104.66 Crore To Improve Healthcare In Manipur’s Hill Districts

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 21: The Union Government has approved a financial sanction of Rs 104.66 crore to enhance healthcare facilities in the hill districts of Manipur. This funding will help provide advanced medical services in remote areas such as Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and DoNER Minister J M Scindia for their support in strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The sanctioned amount will be used to set up essential medical facilities, including CT scans, MRIs, ICU services, and super-specialty care in these underserved areas. Singh also highlighted the positive impact of the Churachandpur Medical College, which is already operational and transforming healthcare in the region.