Manipur: 9th Amur Falcon Festival Celebrates Wildlife Conservation And Cultural Heritage In Tamenglong

NET Web Desk

Tamenglong came alive with the 9th Amur Falcon Festival, celebrated with great fervor at the Lower Ground, emphasizing the twin themes of wildlife conservation and cultural heritage. Organized by the District Administration of Tamenglong, the Forest Department, and the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, the festival saw the participation of Chief Guest Awangbow Newmai, Minister of Water Resource and Relief & Disaster Management; Guest of Honour Janghemlung Panmei, Tamenglong MLA; and Function President N. Ganesh, IFS, DFO, Working Plan.

The event also welcomed Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing, district officials, civil society leaders, students, and representatives from Amur Falcon-roasting villages.

The festivities began with colorful cultural performances, including the Rih Laem dance by the Khunchung Dance Troupe and a traditional dance by the Puching Dance Troupe, which showcased the region’s vibrant traditions.

In his welcome address, Dr. L. Angshim Dangshawa, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, applauded local communities for their dedication to protecting the Amur Falcon and urged students to act as future custodians of the species.

A highlight of the event was the screening of a documentary by the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, offering insights into the habitat and migration of the Amur Falcon. Two birds, Guangram and Chiuluan 2, were satellite-tagged by the Wildlife Trust of India, symbolizing ongoing efforts to monitor and conserve the species.

Guest of Honour Janghemlung Panmei expressed his commitment to conservation, proudly stating he has never consumed the Amur Falcon. He urged spreading the message of Tamenglong’s role as a protector of the species to international communities, including China and Siberia. He also called on the Forest Department to enhance public awareness of laws safeguarding wildlife and forests.

The festival also recognized young talent through awards for essay and painting competitions, fostering awareness and creativity among students.

Chief Guest Awangbow Newmai lauded Tamenglong’s leadership in Amur Falcon conservation since 2015, highlighting how satellite tagging has brought the region global recognition. He encouraged self-reliance among the people and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue between the public and leaders to achieve progress.

The Amur Falcon Festival once again underscored the harmony between conservation efforts and cultural pride in Tamenglong, inspiring communities to protect their natural heritage.