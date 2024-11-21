Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Appoints Khilli Ram Meena As New Chief Secretary

Aizawl, Nov 21: Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram, according to an official announcement made on Thursday. Meena, a 1993-batch officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, previously served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs before being repatriated to his parent cadre.

His appointment follows the retirement of Renu Sharma. In the interim, H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner and Secretary for the Higher and Technical Education and Fisheries departments, had been serving as the acting Chief Secretary.

