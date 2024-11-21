Sikkim Introducing Modern-Day Technologies For Fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Nov 21: On World Fisheries Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that the state government is actively working to modernize the fisheries sector by introducing advanced technologies. This initiative aims to boost productivity, promote sustainability, and provide financial and training support to local fish farmers and fisherfolk.

In his address, CM Tamang underscored the significant role of fisheries in ensuring food security, providing livelihoods, and maintaining ecological balance. He stated, “Fish farming and fishing are not only crucial for our economy but are also deeply rooted in our culture and traditions.”

The Chief Minister also commended the Department of Fisheries for its efforts in enhancing local productivity and fostering self-reliance among the state’s fisherfolk. He urged government employees to continue their dedication and support the growth of Sikkim’s farming and fishing communities.

World Fisheries Day, celebrated in Gangtok under the theme “India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries,” also saw the participation of Union Government delegates. CM Tamang thanked them for their presence, emphasizing the collective commitment to sustainable development in the fisheries sector.