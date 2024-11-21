Three Filmmakers From Manipur Serve As Juries In Asia’s Biggest Film Festival -IFFI 2024

NET Web Desk

Amidst the ongoing crisis in Manipur, three eminent filmmakers from the state have brought pride and hope to their community by serving as juries at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia’s largest film event.

Renowned filmmaker Borun Thokchom is part of the esteemed International Cinema selection committee, while National Award-winning filmmaker Ronel Haobam serves on the jury for the Non-Feature Film Indian Panorama. Acclaimed filmmaker Oinam Gautam has been appointed as a jury member for the Feature Film category of the Indian Panorama.

The festival, which began on November 20 and will run until November 28, showcases global cinematic excellence, featuring 180 international films from 81 countries. This year’s edition includes a special segment on Goan films, attracting celebrated filmmakers from across the globe.

Adding to the state’s representation, ten students from Manipur, nominated by the National Film Development Corporation, and four delegates sent by the state government are attending the festival. They will experience trending global cinema and participate in masterclasses conducted by renowned filmmakers worldwide.

Significantly, “Boong,” the debut feature film by Manipuri filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, is competing for the Best Debut Director award in the Indian category. The film stands as the sole entry from Manipur in this category, further highlighting the state’s talent in the cinematic landscape.

In a time of turmoil, this recognition of Manipur’s filmmaking excellence offers a beacon of hope and inspiration to the state’s artistic community.