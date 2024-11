NET Web Desk

A 3.6 magnitude tremor hit Bishnupur district in Manipur on early Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology reported. The earthquake occurred at 4:42 AM, with its epicenter located 10 km deep in the Bishnupur region.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 24.64°N and longitude 93.83°E. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with further updates expected.