Manipur Police Arrest Seven In connection With Attacks Pn MLA’ properties

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with cases involving damage to the properties of elected officials, according to an official statement on Friday. The arrests were made over the past two days, and investigations are currently underway.

The incidents occurred on November 16, when protestors targeted the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs following the recovery of the bodies of six missing persons. The attacks are believed to be linked to growing public anger over the state’s handling of the crisis.

Authorities have intensified efforts to maintain law and order in the region, while the investigation into the attacks and the circumstances surrounding the missing persons continues.