May Review Decision Of Withdrawing Support To Manipur’s BJP Govt If CM Is Replaced: NPP

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 22: The National People’s Party (NPP) has stated that it may reconsider its decision to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur if Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is replaced. The NPP had previously pulled out of the coalition, citing the government’s failure to address the ongoing crisis and restore normalcy in the state.

NPP national vice-president Yumnam Joykumar Singh expressed concerns over the participation of three of the party’s seven MLAs in a meeting convened by CM Biren Singh, deeming it inappropriate given the party’s withdrawal of support.

Despite the NPP’s pullout, the BJP-led government continues to hold a majority in the 60-member Manipur assembly, with the coalition also supported by the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and JD(U).