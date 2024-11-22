Meghalaya Government To Introduce SOP To End VIP Culture: CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Nov 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the state government will soon introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of sirens, tinted glasses, and flickering lights, which are often associated with the ‘VIP culture.’ The initiative aims to address public complaints and minimize the inconvenience caused by these practices.

In his statement, Sangma acknowledged growing concerns from citizens about the misuse of such privileges, emphasizing that while security is important, it should not cause unnecessary disruptions to the public. He stressed that safety measures should not be used to justify an attitude of entitlement.

The Chief Minister shared that a meeting was held last week with key officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and the Director-General of Police, to draft the SOP. The guidelines will specify who is authorized to use these features and under what conditions.

Sangma assured that the SOP would be presented to the Cabinet next week for approval. The government hopes the new regulations will strike a balance between maintaining security and minimizing public inconvenience across the state.