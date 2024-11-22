Suspects Involved In Looting Properties Of Manipur Ministers, MLAs Identified: CM

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 22: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed on Friday that the suspects involved in looting the properties of ministers and MLAs during protests on November 16 have been identified, and legal actions are being initiated.

Singh condemned the violent incidents, which included the burning of a photograph of a minister’s late father, looting of an MLA’s residence, and gunfire inside a car showroom. He questioned whether these acts could be part of any legitimate democratic movement, highlighting their criminal nature.

The CM assured that authorities had used CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators and are taking appropriate legal measures. He expressed his shame over the incidents, calling them an embarrassment to Manipur.