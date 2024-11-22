Traditional Industries in Tripura Are Being Revived, Says Purbasha Chairman and MLA Kishor Barman at Tribal Day Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2024: Tripura’s Janjati Kalyan department marked ‘Tribal Day’ with a grand celebration at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, showcasing the government’s commitment to reviving traditional industries and empowering local artisans. Purbasha (Handloom & Handicrafts Emporium) Chairman and MLA Kishor Barman was the chief guest at the event, spoke passionately about the transformation of Purbasha under the current administration.

“During the previous government’s tenure, Purbasha was underdeveloped and had sadly become a hub for anti-social activities. But now, our government is committed to bringing back its glory by promoting traditional industries,” Barman remarked while addressing the audience.

Highlighting new initiatives to revive the bamboo industry, once the pride of Tripura, MLA Barman stated that the government is working to provide wider exposure to Purbasha’s artisans. “We are taking steps to set up stalls for bamboo products at various tourist centers across the state and even in foreign destinations. Shops selling items crafted by Purbasha artists will soon open at railway stations and airports within Tripura,” he shared.

Barman also expressed optimism about the potential to reclaim Purbasha’s lost legacy on national and international platforms. “Through these initiatives, we aim to restore the tradition that once made Tripura renowned globally for its bamboo artistry. This is not just about reviving an industry but also about preserving our cultural identity,” he added.

The celebration served as a reminder of the government’s commitment to fostering development in tribal areas and promoting sustainable livelihoods for artisans. The event concluded with cultural performances and exhibits of traditional crafts, reflecting the rich heritage of Tripura.